YCAP has grant funds for emergency food and shelter

Yamhill County has been awarded $44,165 in Federal funds for emergency food and shelter program grants, the Yamhill CommunityAction Agency announced last week.

Tomorrow afternoon, however, is the deadline for food pantries and other agencies to apply.

The money comes from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food & Shelter Program distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A Local Board is charged to distribute EFSP funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The Yamhill County Local Board will determine how the funds awarded are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board will be meeting on February 5, 2021 and the funds will be awarded at the time. Funds must be expended by May 31, 2021 as this phase is concurrent with Phase 37/CARES.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.