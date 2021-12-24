Yamhill hires interim city manager

Yamhill City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday night to hire Petra Schuetz as the interim city administrator.

Schuetz will start the position Monday, Dec. 27. She will work on budgeting for the 2022-23 year and recruiting a permanent administrator, in addition to supporting staff in the daily operations of the city.

She previously worked in Eugene and other Oregon cities in various roles, including planning.

Mayor Yvette Potter said Schuetz will work in Yamhill City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. After a few weeks, she may shift to working remotely one or two days a week.

Yamhill has been without a city leader since early fall, when city recorder Lori Gilmore resigned.

Schuetz was one of four people who the council decided to interview for the interim job.

She will work with the city for three to six months, until a permanent administrator is on board.