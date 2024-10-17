By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • October 17, 2024 Tweet

Yamhill fire board treasurer quits as turmoil continues

A resignation, a staff member quitting, formal firing of the chief and other developments marked an eventful meeting Monday at Yamhill fire hall.

The board met in an executive session Oct. 9 and then reconvened in open session where a motion was made to terminate Bergstrom’s employment for cause, effective immediately. The vote was 3 yes and 2 no to approve the motion to fire Bergstrom.

Bergstrom had been on administrative leave since June pending an investigation into allegations he misused district fuel cards for his own benefit. In July, Bergstrom, chief for over two years, reimbursed the district $1,600, characterizing the card use as a mistake.

Creating more of the often noisy drama that has become customary at meetings of the embattled Yamhill Fire Protection District board was news that Keri Maynard, the district’s part-time records clerk, had quit two weeks ago. That action contributed to the board’s near-failure Monday to pay current bills.

More drama still came in prolonged, unrestricted arguments during the meeting, between citizens and the board or interim chief Joe Moore, with expletives in at least one case directed at a board member. The clerk and chief are the only paid positions in the district.

To start the meeting, board chair Jim Phillips read a brief statement about the board’s decision on Oct. 9 to fire Bergstrom as chief, “for cause.” Phillips declined further comment and did not address a process for hiring a new chief. (Bergstrom could not be reached for comment Wednesday for this article.)

Treasurer Clint Giberson resigned near the end of the meeting, leaving the board down one member. Giberson worked closely with Maynard on monthly financial reports and preparing bills for payment. On Monday the board approved hiring a Lincoln City accounting firm to handle the district’s finances, a matter Phillips introduced at the board’s Oct 2 meeting.

Moore was appointed interim chief in July 2024 after Bergstrom was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation conducted by a private investigator. A second, criminal investigation by the county sheriff’s office was opened two weeks ago.

Phillips said Monday there would be no public review of the now-concluded investigation, despite his vows in earlier meetings to present at least a redacted summary of the investigation. (As a result of the inquiry, Bergstrom reimbursed the district for gas card use.) Phillips would say only that the district’s attorney, Mark Wolf, ordered the board to disclose no information.



As to the board vacancy, the next regular district election will be held in May 2025, and Giberson’s position would be on the ballot as a two-year unexpired term, according to Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hinton.

During Monday’s meeting, Giberson said he was unable to provide a financial report, saying “there is not enough documentation,” in light of the clerk’s resignation.

“I have nothing to show the balance,” Giberson said. Part of the financial report was authorization to pay bills, some of which would be delinquent if not approved at the Oct. 14 meeting. At that point in the meeting, only four members were present: Giberson, Phillips, board secretary Josh Brown, and board member Jon Peasley. Board member Paul Van de Grift had not yet arrived

Giberson took the unusual step of voting “no” on the financial report he had technically presented. The vote to approve therefore failed for lack of quorum.

At that point board members alternated between saying they should vote again, or to “table it,” to which Peasley responded “it’s not tabled, it dies.” Another member said he thought the board would be unable to vote again until the next meeting. District patron Craig Sauer called out that, according to Robert’s Rules of Order, the board could vote again that night.

At that point, Van de Grift entered, spent a minute reviewing the financial file, and moved for approval. It passed 3-1-1, with Peasley abstaining.

As an undercurrent to the turmoil on display at the meetings, a recall effort by a citizen group is directed at Phillips, Brown and Van de Grift. Peasley and Giberson are not named in the pending recall effort, mounted by district patron Lauren Randolph.

Maynard resigned Sept. 29, in a letter to Giberson and Peasley, reading: “To the both of you: I will not be returning to Yamhill Fire Protection District as dealing with the three stooges hostilities, fraud, disregard for the law and policies set forth, such evil is something I no longer will tolerate. The best to you both and I truly enjoyed working with you.”

District patron Rocky Losli addressed the board and called the current volunteer situation “a crisis” and asked that it make an exception and go against its own policies and allow them to serve.

“We need each and every one of them,” said Losli.

Moore stated that all six volunteers who had resigned in August, following Bergstrom’s suspension, had been recertified to serve and as of next week will be fully eligible to answer calls for service. “I am not in the business of turning away volunteers,” Moore said, in response to one citizen’s comment that some of the volunteers should not be accepted back.

Moore said he is unsure how many volunteers are on the books, as there are some who are no longer active. Moore said the district has a “core group” of 12 to 14 volunteers.

This followed a back-and-forth with district patron Craig Sauer over the volunteers’ status, Sauer loudly arguing that for the sake of public safety they should be fully warranted to serve as volunteers.



Giberson announced his resignation as the last item of business and, after encouraging anyone to apply for what he called a “fulfilling” public role, he walked out the door. Phillips said Monday he was unsure of how the board would proceed and that he would need to consult district policies.

In other business:

Phillips announced that the board will accept an invitation to meet with Carlton Fire District Board 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in a work session, meaning no action will be taken. Members of the two boards will meet at Carlton Fire Hall. Phillips described the purpose as “to talk about what we can do for each other.”

Moore said Monday that as of last week he and Carlton chief Tim Jech have coded in each others’ phone numbers so that they mutually are contacted about any calls for service.

Losli said that at the next board meeting he expects to make a formal presentation on the ad hoc strategic planning committee now being formed at his request. He said he will provide a way for people to apply to serve on the committee, which will make non-binding suggestions to the board on the update of the district plan, last updated 20 years ago

The board’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.