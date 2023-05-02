Yamhill Fire board postpones meeting

About 50 people attended the meeting at the fire hall, moved to the ground-floor vehicle bays, but the district was unable to provide a Zoom link for the meeting. Previously, the board had used a Zoom link in Chief Trampas Bergstrom’s name; Bergstrom is currently on administrative leave, and no replacement account had been finalized, according to the board.

Chair Jim Phillips said that in light of no Zoom link, “we do not want to hold an illegal meeting,” and announced that the board’s only action would approve payment of bills. Minutes and consent agenda were not addressed, nor was public testimony taken.

Phillips said that the meeting would be rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Lauren Randolph of Yamhill, who had planned to make a presentation on the pending recall effort naming members of the fire board, said she plans to request being added to the agenda for the Sept. 3 meeting.