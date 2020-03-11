Yamhill County releases tips for avoiding COVID-19

Yamhill County on Wednesday sent out a press release providing tips for avoiding COVID-19, and noting that adults older than 60, or with chronic health conditions, regardless of age, should “not attend large gatherings and events as they are the individuals at greatest risk for poor outcomes if they contract COVID-19.”

“Yamhill County has not identified any cases of COVID-19 cases although several tests have occurred and have all thus far come back negative. We recognize the concern from community members and want to share recommendations we have to date as well as what we are doing to stay coordinated in our efforts around this virus,” the press release states.

It notes that, for general information about the virus, people may call 211. For emergencies, as always, call 911.

It notes that if a person in the community is suspected of having the disease, “trained public health communicable disease staff will begin what we call a 'case investigation', also known as 'contact tracing' while we await test results.

A case investigation involves getting a thorough history of where the sick individual has been and how long they were there, to help the county identify people who may have been exposed to the illness. Communicable disease staff will contact those who may have been exposed to the sick person and give health guidance.

The disease is spread via droplets. According to Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin, that means “you need to be within 6 feet of a sick person for approximately an hour before being at risk or come into direct contact with secretions form coughs, sneezes, etc. This is why handwashing is so critical. If someone with the virus on their hand touches a doorknob then you touch it and put your hand in your mouth, nose or eyes, you have just exposed yourself.”

For events and large gatherings, the county provides the following recommendations:

* Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, should stay home.

* Event organizers should make sure there is adequate handwashing facilities available.

* Event organizers should be prepared to ask those who appear ill to leave the event.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. This is especially important before eating.

* Consider using a napkin while handling serving dishes such as tongs for food.

* Don’t shake hands and instead elbow bump or just smile and greet someone.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

* Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

The county is also recommending not visiting loved ones in care facilities.

Individuals over the age of 60 and those with health conditions or a compromised immune system of any age are at higher risk for complications and poor outcomes if COVID-19 is contracted, it notes. There are now recommendations that facilities limit visitors to only those considered “essential”, such as health care providers.

The county suggests that “Others should find ways to connect with loved ones through phone or other virtual mechanisms. While not visiting your loved one in person can be hard, we hope this will provide protection for them during this time.”

The county also issued a list of general precautions for everyone:

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

* Don’t shake hands and instead elbow bump or just smile and greet someone

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

* Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

* Keep your immune system strong by eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep and regular exercise, and by taking care of underlying health conditions.

* Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

* Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

* If you are sick, stay home.

* Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to see medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911.

For more information, see the following:

* Facebook.com/oregonhealthauthority@OHAOregon

* OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

* CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.htmlCDC travel notice: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices

* WHO page: https://www.who.int/westernpacific/emergencies/novel-coronavirus