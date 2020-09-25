Yamhill County receives $850,000 plus in cultural grants

News-Register file photo##The Evergreen Aviation Museum.

The Yamhill County Cultural Coalition worked with the Oregon Cultural Trust to identify and qualify local recipients. The funds are part of $25 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for Cultural Support set aside by the Oregon Legislature.

"This critical funding is a lifeline for both our small and large cultural providers in Yamhill County," said Richard Page, president of the county cultural group.

The largest grants in the county went to the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, which received $484,204, more than half of the funds, and Chehalem Center Association in Newberg, which received $208,498, or nearly a quarter of the funds that were distributed in the county.

John Rasmussen, executive director at Evergreen, described the grant more of a quick breath than a sigh of relief for the museum.

"it definitely helps, some of our problems, but doesn't help them all," he said. "Mainly, it's going to help get us through the winter."

Along with general operational costs, the grant money will be used to increase and enhance the museum's virtual programs, Rasmussen said. As an example, he said they need better wireless internet service to allow them to podcast at any exhibit on the campus.

Sean Andries, executive director of the Chehalem Cultural Center, noted in a statement the number of living-wage jobs saved by the assistance statewide.

"It is not hyperbole to say this program saves the arts sector from ruin in the aftermath of Covid-19. Arts organizations live to feed our common human need to come together and express our culture(s)," said Andries, who is also a YCCC board member. "The coronavirus and ensuing restrictions on public gatherings have had a devastating impact across our sector."

He added: "The speed and professionalism with which (state organizations) were able to mobilize and craft this very complicated program in support of organizations large and small from every corner of the state is beyond belief."

The other Yamhill County recipients:

• Aquilon Music Festival, $5,867

• East Creek Art, West Valley, $34,508

• Huehca Omeyocan, Dundee, $2,228

• Marilyn Affolter Studio & Gallery, McMinnville, $8,516

• McMinnville Community Media, McMinnville, $4,577

• McMinnville Film Festival Foundation, McMinnville, $9,104

• Newberg Old Fashioned Festival, Newberg, $6,858

• Second Winds Community Band, McMinnville, $7,126

• Sheridan Museum of History, Sheridan, $2,160

• Gallery Theater, McMinnville, $7,583

• Van De Veere Productions, McMinnville, $8,318

• West Valley Community Campus, Willamina, $1,696

• Wildwood MusicFest, Sheridan, $11,804

• Yamhill County Fair McMinnville, $6,311

• Yamhill County Historical Society & Museum, Lafayette $37,066

• Yamhill Downtown Association Yamhill, $1,631

• Yamhill Enrichment Society McMinnville, $10,603

Yamhill County Cultural Coalition also awards grants annually to cultural activities in the county through the Trust's unique tax credit program. The deadline for applying is Oct. 31 for the grants of up to $2,500.

For more information, go to yamhillcountyculture.org.