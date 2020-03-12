Yamhill County gardening event canceled

Yamhill County Master Gardeners has canceled its March 21 “Spring into Gardening” event over concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus at public gatherings.

“It’s probably better to be safe than sorry at this point,” said Tom Canales, one of the trained volunteers in the Master Gardener program. “We’re extremely cautious of the coronavirus.”

“Spring into Gardening” includes classes, information distribution and gardening booths. The local organization expects it to return in 2021.

Canales said Master Gardeners will refund registrations for vendors who planned to have booths at the event.

The gardening event is among many large gatherings that have been canceled in the Northwest and other parts of the country. They include school meetings and field trips, the Amity Daffodil Festival and the McMinnville Wine & Food Classic.

Master Gardeners also have canceled all meetings, “face-to face work in the plant clinic and other non-essential Master Gardener volunteer work” through the end of March.

The OSU Extension Service has canceled all programming that cannot be offered virtually. Effective Monday, March 16, all county extension offices will be closed to visitors. Extension office staff will continue to take calls, return emails and meet via Zoom video appointments.

Amity Daffodil Festival called off

Organizers have canceled Saturday’s Amity Daffodil Festival.

The free event at the Amity Community Center was to feature a flower show and competition, an art show, plant sale, vendor booths and refreshments.

Organizers made the decision Thursday after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a coronavirus emergency and ordered events attracting more than 250 people to be canceled.

Organizers expect it to return in 2021.

For more information, go to the Amity Daffodil Festival Facebook page.

City cancels senior, youth activities

The McMinnville Senior Center is closed and all of its programs are canceled at least through Monday, April 13.

Senior activities could be suspended longer. The McMinnville Parks and Recreation Department’s website at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/parksrec will provide updates as they become available.

In addition to the senior center, all city events hosting more than 10 people in high-risk populations — over age 60 or with chronic health conditions — are canceled.

A Thursday news release from Fire Chief Rich Leipfert about the senior center closure also announced that all parks and recreation youth and adult sports programs are also canceled until April 13.

Youth soccer games and practices are canceled from through Sunday, March 29. “We will re-evaluate at that time,” city officials said in the release.

The McMinnville Community Center at 600 N.E. Evans St. will remain open, and city programs running at the center will continue for now.

Likewise, the McMinnville Aquatic Center and programs at the pool will continue until further notice.

The actions follow directions from Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority guidance.

Huffman funeral services postponed

Funeral services have been postponed for Bruce Huffman of McMinnville, who died March 5 at age 95.

Originally scheduled for March 22, the services will be postponed until coronavirus concerns ease, according to Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

Huffman was a longtime McMinnville resident who had worked for Linfield College. A World War II Navy veteran, he was known as half of the “Happy Huffmans” after he and his wife, Esther, gained national fame when a video of them trying to operate their computer went viral.