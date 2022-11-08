Rusty Rae/News-Register## As clerk's office workers watch, David Farnsworth, center, slips his ballot into the Yamhill Drop Box outside the county Clerk’s office Tuesday evening. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Supporters of Victoria Ernst gather for an election night party at Third Street Pizza.

Yamhill County election results expected to be released over next several days

Tuesday's ballot watch evening saw a twist at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 when the Clerk's office temporarily posted to its website the results to the Newberg City Council race. The figures were erroneously included in that first report from the Clerk's office.

It had been announced in October that, due to a ballot error, Newberg will have its election for city council on Dec. 20.

The first report on Nov. 8 ran at 9:30 and was posted by 9:40; a second report was issued at 10:06 p.m., identical except for changes related to the Newberg election.

Current vote counts can be viewed here.

Interim clerk Keri Hinton did not respond on Tuesday night to requests for comment on the situation; the Clerk's office reportedly closed for the night at about 10:30 p.m.

The Clerk's office previously posted a schedule of anticipated vote count updates.

Meanwhile, Hinton trounced challenger Cory Fribley, 19,180 to 5,810, a 76 to 23 percent margin, in initial unofficial results.

Closest race of the night was the Yamhill County Commission race between Kit Johnston, with 14,129 votes, 51.06 percent, to Beth Wytoski, 13,550, or 48.9 percent.

In the race for McMinnville City Council, Ward 1, incumbent Zack Geary holds a 53 to 46 percent lead over George Humlie, 1,973 to 1,740.

Republican Lucetta Elmer holds a 45.5 to 54.5 lead over Democrat Victoria Ernst for state House District 24, a vote margin of 9,974 to 8,310. Additional stories linked on this page report results of various local races and ballot measures.

See preliminary election results from Yamhill County here, including links to latest vote counts and other election statistics. Results shown for U.S. House Dist. 6 from Yamhill County are added to vote counts from portions of Polk, Marion, Washington and Clackamas counties.

Voting results show Yamhill County voters favoring Christine Drazan for governor, and voting against three of four statewide ballot measures -- favoring only Measure 113, which would disqualify state lawmakers from reelection if they have 10 or more unexcused absences from legislative floor sessions.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s office track regional and statewide races on its website. Click here for updates on races such as the gubernatorial, Bureau of Labor and Industries, U.S. House Dist. 6, U.S. Senator and more.

In statewide and regional early results:

Democrat Tina Kotek has a 1 percent lead over Republican Christine Drazan for governor; voters re-elected U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Cliff Bentz and Earl Blumenauer; Christina Stephenson has a 60-40 lead over Cheri Helt for Labor Commissioner; Democrat Val Hoyle leads Republican Alek Skarlatos for U.S. 4th District; Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer leads Jamie McLeod-Skinner for U.S. 5th District; and Democrat Andrea Salinas barely leads Republican Mike Erickson for U.S. 6th District.

Oregon’s two most controversial ballot measures are too close to call: Measure 111, ensuring affordable health care access, trails 50.6 to 49.3 percent; Measure 114, with various new gun control regulationsm, is ahead 50.6 to 49.4 percent

