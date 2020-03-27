Yamhill County announces death from COVID-19

Yamhill County health officials announced on Friday that a 93-year-old man with significant chronic health conditions has died of COVID-19. He was the first person in the county to succumb to the disease, and the 13th in the state.

“The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners is saddened to report the death of a community member from COVID-19. Commissioners Casey Kulla, Mary Starrett, and Rick Olson express their deepest and most sincere sympathies with the individual’s family and loved ones," the board of commissioners said in a press release.

Yamhill County Public Health will continue vigilant work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. They continue to urge the community to follow the guidance of the Oregon Health Authority. “To protect the most vulnerable, our community should heed the direction by Public Health Officials to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently for 20 seconds, avoid touching your face and stay home if you are sick,” County Health Officer Dr. Bill Koenig said.

As of Friday, there were 11 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county, and 414 statewide.

More information about the disease is available on the county's Public Health website: https://hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-coronavirus-information.

Koenig said that "Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to see medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911."