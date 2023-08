Yamhill Church celebrates improvements

Yamhill Christian Church invites the community to a celebration at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, to dedicate building improvements including a new west entryway. A short ceremony is planned, with ice cream bars served. The church is located at 265 W. Main St.

The year-long remodeling project was recently completed and includes installation of an exterior ramp and interior lift to assist the mobility impaired.