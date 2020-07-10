Rusty Rae/News-Register##Yamhill City Recorder Lori Gilmore (right) counts votes from the city's biennial caucus. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Jay Disbow, right, is retiring from the Yamhill Council after 10 years.

By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • July 10, 2020

Yamhill caucus chooses slate of candidates

Yamhill is one of only a few places that uses the caucus system to select candidates for the city ticket. Citizens meet at least 81 days prior to the election to nominate those to run for mayor, a two-year position, and four-year council posts.

This year’s caucus was held outside council chambers because of social distancing required by the coronavirus pandemic. Many people wore masks as they stood under the oaks or sat on picnic benches. Nearby, children played on slides and climbing structures as the adults took their votes.

The crowd unanimously chose Mayor Yvette Potter to run again. They chose Yamhill natives Erin Edelen Kutter and Marci Hedin from a field of three nominated to run for council seats now held by Tim Askey and Jay Disbrow.

The third nominee was Askey, who was appointed to a council vacancy last year. He said he learned a lot and enjoyed his time as a council member.

Voters who have lived in Yamhill at least a year prior to the election could still file to run. Independent candidates must collect at least 10 voter signatures and turn in a petition by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

Yamhill also allows citizens to hold their own caucus. At least 10 voters must meet to nominate and choose a candidate, who then needs to file the paperwork.

Disbrow, who is retiring after 10 years on the council, thanked those who attended the biennial caucus. In some past years, they’ve had to search for people to join the event in order to get a quorum of at least 10 voters. he said.

For more information about candidate requirements, call city hall at 503-662-3511.