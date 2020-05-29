Yamhelas trail moves forward on split vote

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Shasta
Starrett says...“It’s almost like we’re watching the battle of the Carhartt and the spandex outside,” and, "mob rule" Its too bad her style of "leadership" promotes battles between sides rather than working to encourage compromises and teamwork within the community.
BOC
Hello again, Nicole,
Context is everything. If you listen to the proceedings you'll hear that my comment on " mob rule" was not in response to Commissioner Olson's remarks, rather to testimony by the Applicant's ( County's) counsel who said that '100 thousand people live in the County, this is opposition from (only) 45 people.' Government should not be basing decisions on policy based simply on majority rule. As we know that's like asking 2 wolves and 1 sheep to vote on what's for dinner.
BOC
Hello again, Nicole,
Context is everything. If you listen to the proceedings you'll hear that my comment on " mob rule" was not in response to Commissioner Olson's remarks, rather to testimony by the Applicant's ( County's) counsel who said that '100 thousand people live in the County, this is opposition from (only) 45 people.' Government should not be basing decisions on policy based simply on majority rule. As we know that's like asking 2 wolves and 1 sheep to vote on what's for dinner.
Jim
This whole mess reminds me of grade school, you can’t win the game you started so you change the rules to get your way and the win. That’s how and why people come to detest government intervention. By the way Kulla nice comment about the opposing attorney and her billable hours. I hope she sues you and the county for more money than it costs to build your giant waste of taxpayers money.