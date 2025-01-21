By News-Register staff • 

Writers invited to enter Paper Gardens

Entries are being accepted for Paper Gardens, the 2025 edition of the Yamhill County creating writing contest.

The deadline for submitting poetry and prose is March 2.

Students can enter the contest without charge. Adults pay $4 per entry, with a limit of four submissions.

Both fiction and non-fiction prose will be accepted. Entries are limited to 1,000 words each.

In the poetry category, writers can submit traditional, free-verse, haiku or tanka, or poetry of place — Oregon. Up to 40 lines are acceptable.

A panel of judges will choose winning entries to be printed in the 2025 Paper Gardens book. The book release and author celebration will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 6 in the Chehalem Cultural Center, Newberg.

Submission tips are available on the Arts Alliance of Yamhill County website, at aaycor.org/.

For more information, send email to papergardensyamhill@gmail.com.

