Writers invited to enter Paper Gardens

The deadline for submitting poetry and prose is March 2.

Students can enter the contest without charge. Adults pay $4 per entry, with a limit of four submissions.

Both fiction and non-fiction prose will be accepted. Entries are limited to 1,000 words each.

In the poetry category, writers can submit traditional, free-verse, haiku or tanka, or poetry of place — Oregon. Up to 40 lines are acceptable.

A panel of judges will choose winning entries to be printed in the 2025 Paper Gardens book. The book release and author celebration will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 6 in the Chehalem Cultural Center, Newberg.

Submission tips are available on the Arts Alliance of Yamhill County website, at aaycor.org/.

For more information, send email to papergardensyamhill@gmail.com.