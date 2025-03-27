Work begins on next phase of bypass project in Newberg

Oregon Department of Transportation officials are warning residents to watch for construction.

“We are building improvements for the interchange where OR 18 meets OR 219, including the realignment of N.E. Wynooski Road,” ODOT officials said in a press release.

In what is formally known as Phase 2A, construction has begun to realign Highway 18 with a new connection to Highway 219, which includes adding exit and entrance ramps. Also in Phase 2A is a bridge carrying an exit ramp over Highway 219, according to ODOT. Other project aspects include realigning Wynooski Road and widening Highway 219 for an additional travel lane and sidewalk.

Motorists are asked to watch for crews installing traffic control devices such as signs and cones, to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zones, watch for workers and drive with caution.

Construction will take place on Highway 219 between milepost 21.1 and 22.8 and on Highway 18 between milepost 59.2 and 59.6, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027 and will cost approximately $55.8 million, according to ODOT.