Women’s choir to rehearse in person again

The McMinnville Women’s Choir will return to in-person rehearsals and performance this fall.

Rehearsals will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Oct 5, at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. New members are welcome; no formal training is needed.

COVID safety protocols will be observed, including proof of vaccination, masks, social distancing and fresh air ventilation in the church.

The choir is looking forward to meeting in person again, according to music director Betty Busch. She, accompanist Bethany Lee and choir members have been rehearsing online for three seasons.

Busch said the virtual format was a major challenge for the choir, but turned out to be successful, thanks to hard work and persistence, as well as the choir’s first music producer, Charles Copeland.

“The experience brought everyone together in new ways and kept this singing community alive,” she said.

The choir aims to promote an inclusive, singing community with an emphasis on social justice. Its repertoire includes a variety of musical styles from around the world.

For more information about the choir or membership, contact the leadership team at macwomenschoir@gmail.com.