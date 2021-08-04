Woman injured when plane strikes kayak on Willamette River

A 42-year-old McMinnville woman was injured late Wednesday afternoon when the kayak in which she was recreating on the Willamette River in the Lower Lambert Bar between Dayton and the Wheatland Ferry was struck by a Piper Super Cub plane, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received a call shortly after 5 p.m. regarding the injured kayaker who was on the river with a 68-year-old female kayaker at the time of the incident.

A sheriff's office marine patrol boat and a water rescue boat from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (Newberg) located the injured kayaker and the plane.

Medical personnel from the Dayton Fire District and McMinnville Fire Department also responded.

The water rescue boat transported the injured kayaker to a waiting ambulance at the end of Southeast Green Acres Road in rural Dayton.

A preliminary investigation determined the plane was taking off from the gravel bar when the kayaker was struck. The pilot returned to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The kayakers and pilot were not identified by the sheriff's office. The condition of the injured kayaker is unknown.

The plane was equipped with tundra tires allowing for takeoff and landing in this area. The pilot reported having previously landed and taken off from this area about 50 times and has more than 6,500 flight time hours.