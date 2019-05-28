Wolfe arraigned on aggravated murder, kidnapping charges

Michael Wolfe, identified last week by Salem police as the only suspect in the disappearance of Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son, 3-year-old William Fretwell II, was arraigned on two counts each of first-degree kidnapping and aggravated murder, one constituting domestic violence, in Yamhill County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old Wolfe, a Gaston resident, who was arrested Friday, appeared by video before Judge John Collins. The proceeding lasted a few minutes.

Aggravated murder is an unclassified felony. Collins explained to Wolfe the charge is a potential death penalty case.

The District Attorney's information alleges Wolfe on or about May 13, 2019, in Yamhill County, did "unlawfully and intentionally" cause the deaths of Fretwell and William.

First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony and Measure 11 charge, punishable by a mandatory minimum prison sentence.

District Attorney Brad Berry ordered Wolfe held without bail and Collins granted the request.

Citing the complex nature of the case, Berry asked for some additional time before the case is presented to to a grand jury for the purpose of handing down an indictment. Collins approved the extension, and set Wolfe's next court appearance for 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 7.

"I've reviewed some of the search warrants, and I'm aware of the complexities of this case," Collins said.

Portland attorney Patrick Sweeney was appointed to represent Wolfe on a "provisional" basis. He attended the hearing, and afterward, was seen walking to the jail.

The search for Fretwell and William continues. Wolfe's Gaston property and the Hopewell area have been searched extensively.

"The searching continues and is adjusted as more information is gleaned from the investigation," Capt. Chris Ray of the sheriff's office said. "At this time, we aren’t elaborating on any of the specific information."

See Friday's News-Register for additional details.