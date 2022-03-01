Winston Holland Ashley Jr. 1938 - 2022

Winston Holland Ashley Jr. (Papa to most) arrived at Heaven's gates on Tuesday March 1, 2022. He was born December 19, 1938, in Grand Saline, Texas, to parents Winston Ashley Sr. and Edna Singler. In the 1940s, the family moved to Samoa, California, where he attended Eureka Senior High. He then entered the Air Force at the age 18.



In 1979, while living in Oregon, he met the love of his life, Gail Starlene Ashley. They were married on January 24, 1981. They moved around a lot for Winston's work, but eventually settled in Yamhill, Oregon. Winston worked for Skyline Homes for 30 years, retiring in 2004.



Winston was a cowboy. He loved his horses and working on the farm in his spare time. He could ride and shoot with the best of them. His leather working was phenomenal. Winston was good with his hands; he made a beautiful gazebo for his wife, among many other things; tables, a wishing well, swings, ponds and porches. He also loved Western movies and oldies music.



Winston loved all his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. If he wasn't saddling horses for us or carrying hot water for our "hot tub," then he was just making sure we were having a good time. In the summers, he would put on get-togethers at the Farm, visit family in California, or go on beach trips (his wife's favorite).



Winston was a kind soul who never wanted anyone to worry about him. He was also a stubborn man but always wanted everyone to be happy and have a good time. In the end, he was cared for by his granddaughters, Tamara and Hailey. He was always surrounded by people he loved and loved him.



Winston was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gail Ashley; and brothers, Curtis, Floyd (Dale), and Charles Ashley. He is survived by brother, Eddy Ashley; eight children, Dennis Ashley, Godfrey Ashley, Daniel Millar, Michael Millar, Anita Hernandez, Judy Stewart, Pamela Vargas, and Karen Lawrence; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.