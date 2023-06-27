WinCo evacuated after perceived gun threat

WinCo Foods, 2585 N. Highway 99W, was evacuated late Sunday night when it was reported an adult male had entered the store with a handgun strapped to his chest, according to McMinnville Police Capt. Tim Symons.

“I have nothing to indicate there was a threat of a shooting,” he said. “I don’t have any indication that he threatened anyone with the handgun or made any statements surrounding it.”

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the store and looked for the man but could not locate him. Symons said a store employee also attempted to contact the man, without success.

“The report isn’t completed yet, and I can only surmise that there wasn’t a crime committed, and we aren’t actively seeking the person,” Symons said.

Open carry is legal in Oregon without a license, although local cities and counties are authorized to place restrictions on who may open carry in public places, including vehicles, according to the state’s concealed carry reciprocity map and gun laws. The minimum age is 18 years old. Some areas are off-limits, including federal facilities and Native American properties.

Concealed carry is legal only with an Oregon concealed handgun license.

State rules and regulations are outlined at oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_166.250 and166.262.