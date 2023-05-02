Wilma Jean (Ford) Angellford 1945 - 2024

Born June 18, 1945, to Arthur Eugene (known as Jack) Ford and Iva Evelyn (Burgess) Ford, Wilma was the youngest of six children. She was born and raised in Cambridge, Idaho, where her father owned the livestock auction yard. Her mother was a schoolteacher and ran the school lunch program in Cambridge. Since her father bought and sold livestock, animals were an integral part of her upbringing. Wilma grew up attending the First Baptist Church of Cambridge. She graduated from high school in 1963, and attended Kenmen Business University in Spokane, Washington, where she graduated with a business degree.

In 1965, Wilma moved to Salem, Oregon, to help her uncle and aunt, Clifford and Ruth Layton.

On a bus ride back to Cambridge, Wilma met Judith Angell, and the two soon became good friends and then roommates. Wilma believed on the Lord Jesus as her Savior while attending OSU. She and Judith began working with the youth at the Lavish Brethren in Christ Church. When two of the teen girls from church ended up in foster care, Wilma and Judith opened their home to the girls and became foster parents. During this time, Wilma was working at Haven Acres School for Exceptional Children.

Wilma and Judith had a foster home for handicapped girls for 13 years.

In 1976, Wilma adopted Twiggy Sue. Wilma married Marcellus Andrew Paul Angellford (known as Andrew) on July 30, 1977, and they lived on a small farm on Cooper Hollow Road. Later, they bought a different small farm on Fishback Road out of Dallas, Oregon, where the family lived for 16 years. Andrew and Wilma welcomed a son, Marcellus, and a daughter, Gwendolyn, while living in the Dallas area. In 1996, the family moved to Sheridan, Oregon. Wilma worked for Truitt Brothers Cannery for 15 years, and then she worked for Yamhill County Children's Services for 10 years.

In 2007, Wilma battled stomach cancer, and she recovered. Her health was weakened, though, and she wasn’t able to return to work afterward. Chemo left Wilma with a heart condition that eventually led to her needing open heart surgery in 2018. Wilma recovered from spinal meningitis in April of 2019. Wilma was a very strong woman and overcame many health problems!

She loved people and loved serving in her community. She joined the West Valley sewing group, which made many blankets, comforters, and pillows for missions both locally and overseas. She was a leader for both 4-H and Girl Scouts. Wilma attended Sheridan Mennonite Church for 28 years and was very blessed to be a part of that community. Wilma’s positive attitude and indomitable spirit will be greatly missed!

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dwane Ford, Walter Ford, and Harold Ford; longtime friend, Judith Angell; and husband, Andrew Angellford. She is survived by her brother, Earl Ford; sister, Ruby Braun; daughter, Twiggy Angellford; son, Marcellus Angellford; daughter-in-law, Naomi Angellford; daughter, Gwendolyn Stone; son-in-law, David Stone; and seven grandchildren.

Wilma would not want people to leave flowers at her graveside; instead, she would want flowers brought to someone who has few connections and would not normally receive flowers. She also would like people to donate to Christian Aid Ministries (an organization she was deeply passionate about) in lieu of sending flowers or cards. Wilma’s children would also strongly urge people to continue Wilma’s legacy of helping people by supporting Christian Aid Ministries:

https://christianaidministries.org/ P.O. Box 360, Berlin, Ohio 44610 (4464 State Route 39 E. Millersburg, OH) T: (330) 893-2428

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Sheridan Mennonite Church in Sheridan, Oregon, with lunch afterward.