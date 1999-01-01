William Woodard 1945 - 2021

William "Bill" Woodard was a loving supporter of family and friends. Raised in McMinnville by parents Les and Virginia, he was the eldest of four brothers. An OSU graduate, he was employed by Meier & Frank, retiring as divisional VP.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nita; son, Jake with Elaine; grandchildren, Sierra and Cooper; daughter, M’Leah with Aaron; brother, Ken and family; brother, Ron and family; several cousins; and legions of friends he made along the way.

He died doing what he loved, in a place he loved, on a beautiful sunny day.

Family and friends will celebrate Bill at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to shelterboxusa.org