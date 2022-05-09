William Richard Schulz 1949 - 2022

William Richard Schulz, aka Bill, aka Wildman, was born July 16, 1949, and passed away May 9, 2022, at home in McMinnville, Oregon. Bill is survived by his wife, Diane; their two children, Taunya (Tony Barnett) and Troy (Raedeen Schulz); and four grandchildren, Tanner and Ty Schulz, and Alec and Blake Barnett. Bill grew up in the Sheridan and McMinnville areas. His parents were George and Dorothy Schulz. Bill is also survived by his two younger brothers, Allan Schulz and George Schulz. Bill’s family spent much of their recreational time at Triangle Lake, Oregon. He part-time attended and full-time graduated from McMinnville High School. After high school, he attended Linfield for a short time before enlisting in the US Army for two years, stationed on a missile base in Florida. Following his commitment in military service, he determined Florida and snakes were not for him, and he returned to McMinnville. Bill worked at a local financial office and began dating his future wife, Diane Kessler. Diane and Bill were married March 1, 1974, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. They bought some property and built their home outside of town and began their life together. Bill worked at Skyline Manufactured Homes, while Diane (thankfully) raised Taunya and Troy. The family spent their summers at Triangle Lake and developed lifelong friendships with their “lake family." Wildman was a fantastic water skier and never missed an audience to show his skills or to stretch the boundaries of safety and legality on the water. Bill’s hobbies included playing cards, building things from scraps, odds and ends, playing in the hills in his Volkswagen, and throwing back cold Millers while sharing hunting stories with anyone who would engage. He participated in Whiskey Fridays with an elite group of Mac locals. He was a very successful hunter and spent every chance he could hunting elk and deer in Eastern Oregon. Bill’s hunting accomplishments are memorialized as being a member of the five-time world champion ground squirrel team. Bill retired from United Finance in 2014 and enjoyed his leisurely retirement between McMinnville and Triangle Lake. Bill’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com