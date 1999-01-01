William Raymond Stuebing 1935 - 2021

William Raymond Stuebing was born March 30, 1935, to Rose Stuebing in Toronto, Canada. Bill spent his childhood with three older sisters in Toronto. He came to the United States in 1961, and lived in California before settling in Oregon in 1972. In 1975, he married Janet Freeman of McMinnville, Oregon, and they made their home here. Bill is survived by his four children, Wendy (Gary) Clodfelter, Wayne (Cheryl) Stuebing, Jeff Stuebing and Stephanie( Joshua) Howard; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Bill was a career printer, working at Oregon Lithoprint and Rose City labels. He loved spending time with everyone: friends, neighbors and especially his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, always ready to open his heart and his house to anyone. When not attending kids' or

grandkids' activities, Bill could be found attending to friends, fishing, playing cards, walking at the dog park, or enjoying an afternoon at the casino. Bill will be missed for his great sense of humor and his and the practical jokes he loved to play on friends and family.

There will be a celebration of life, with the date to be determined. Details will be provided at the following email

billstuebingmemorial@yahoo.com