William Michael Harding - 1958 - 2019

Mike was born in Oregon City, Oregon. At the age of 5, Mike and his family moved to a farm in Dundee, Oregon. He continued to reside in the area where he grew up. He loved motocross, hunting and fishing. Mike is survived by his wife, father, mother, brother, sister, step-children, nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family only service.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.