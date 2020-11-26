William Mack Treadway III 1925 - 2020

William Mack Treadway III died November 26, 2020, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Baker City.

He was born on June 26, 1925, in Manhattan, New York. He joined the Army Air Corps at the age of 17, and served proudly for 2 ½ years during World War II. Upon getting out of the service, he went to college under the GI bill ( even though he had not graduated from high school). He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physics from Hartwick College and went on directly to get his master’s degree. He met Evelyn Ruth Van Auken while attending college, and they married on November 26, 1949.

As he was always referred to by his beloved students, Mr. Treadway taught science in the upstate New York towns of Cherry Valley and Dolgeville. Bill and Evelyn took summers and drove across the country with Bill Jr, and Gavin, camping, hiking, and exploring. He and Evelyn decided that they did not want to raise their boys in New York and decided to move west in 1960. He resigned his position as head of the Science Department at Dolgeville, put their belongings in storage, and drove across the country.

Upon arriving in Oregon, he left Evelyn and the boys at Detroit Lake campground while he scoured the area for work. He was offered and accepted the position at Sheridan High School as the only science teacher. He taught there until he retired in 1984. He loved teaching and pushed his students to get the very best from them. Many of his students still kept in touch even in his later years.

Bill and Evelyn loved to travel, and they traveled to Europe and several cruises, along with at least 13 drives across the United States. Some of his favorite trips were with his sons, Bill Jr and Gavin, to New York City, Washington, D.C., and with Gavin to Ohio.

Dad moved to Baker City to live with Bill Jr. and Cathy in March of 2017, after the loss of Evelyn and his son, Gavin. Due to his age and declining health, he moved into Bill Jr. and Cathy’s little cabin that he came to love. His health improved tremendously, and he loved walking in nature, rode 4-wheelers, raked pine needles, and watched the wildlife all around him. He met many local friends and loved storytelling and reminiscing about old times. He loved his independence but took joy in spending time with his family and friends. His thirst for knowledge never ended, and he loved learning and sharing it with everyone. His special talks with the grandkids and great-grandkids will be cherished forever. He had many fond memories of dear friends in Sheridan, especially the coffee crew, and loved the visits from his Sheridan friends.

Dad will be remembered for his quick wit, very dry sense of humor, and being a terrible tease. He was a continuous learner and was constantly reading and watching the news of the world and those neverending football games.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Treadway; son, Gavin Treadway; parents; and sister.

He is survived by his son, Bill Jr. and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Kati (Mike) Crouch, Jim (Michelle) Kauffman, and Lauren (Sebastian) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Logan Mack and Noah Kauffman, Savannah, Katelynn and Evelynn Crouch; daughter-in-law, Margaret Lucia; her children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of William M. Treadway III, to the SHS Alumni Scholarship through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.grayswestco.com.