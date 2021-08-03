William H. Goodman 1940 - 2021

William H. Goodman, age 81, passed away at home August 3, 2021. He was born in Ringold, Oklahoma, the oldest of three children born to Hansel and Marie Goodman.

William enjoyed his childhood years living on the family farm in southeastern Oklahoma. Later, the family moved to Norman, Oklahoma, where he graduated from high school and earned a bachelor’s degree in science from the University Of Oklahoma. He was a lifetime fan of the Sooners' football team.

After moving to New Mexico, he met Pat Cassel and they were married in Albuquerque on March 3, 1967. William worked for the Environmental Health Dept. there for five years.

On a vacation trip, William and Pat fell in love with the Pacific NW area and in 1974 moved with their three sons to Oregon. They bought a farm near Amity and raised wheat and Marionberries for many years. Later, William worked in Campus Security at Linfield University and was Assistant Director when he retired in 2008.

In retirement, William enjoyed traveling around Oregon with Pat and had a special appreciation for Oregon’s high desert country and the beaches. He had an avid interest in geology and made a great tour guide on trips with visitors. He loved his family very much and always looked forward to family gatherings and visits.

William is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat; sons, Peter, Mark (Analia) and David (Becky); six granddaughters; one grandson; three great-granddaughters; sister, Betty; and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, step-father, Neville Curtis Jr.; and brother, Jodie.

A memorial service for William will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newberg, 501 Mission Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Providence Hospice, P.O. Box 13679, Portland, OR 97213, or Doctors Without Borders. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.