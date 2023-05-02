William Edward Peabody 1940 - 2024

Major William Edward Peabody, US Air Force, Retired, 83, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. William was born October 3, 1940, to the late William Louis Peabody and Sophia Coleman.

He graduated in 1958 from Roosevelt High School, Hyde Park, New York. Following high school, he attended Union College in Schenectady, New York, for two years. He entered the US Air Force as a cadet on June 7, 1960. During his time, he served as Navigator, an Air Commando, an Instructor, and as an Operations Officer. He served his country for 22 years.

After retiring from the US Air Force, he was employed with Homeowners Realty for two years, then went on to work for Cumberland County for 20 years before retiring. William loved to garden and became a Master Gardener, as part of the North Carolina State Extension Master Gardener Program. In addition to his love of gardening, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and fishing.

William was a wonderful, honorable and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Anyone who met him came to love and enjoy his company. William leaves behind his cherished wife of 52 years, Karla Rae (Hill) Peabody, from McMinnville, Oregon; two children, Robin (David) Glenn of Southern Pines, and Scott (Michelle) Peabody of Williamsburg, Virginia; brother, Edward (Gloria) of New York; four grandchildren, Caroline Peabody, Lauren Peabody, Wyatt Glenn, and Megan Glenn; niece, Ann Gilmartin of New Jersey; nephew, Vinnie Cashdollar Jr. of New York; and a host of friends.

William was preceded in death by his sister, Joan M. Cashdollar. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, in the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel, with a brief reception at the funeral home immediately following the service. Interment, at a later date, will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Carolina State Extension Master Gardeners Endowment: make checks payable to the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation, and mail to Advancement Services, Gifts & Records Management, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, N.C. 27695, go.ncsu.edu/ncmastergardeners, or to the Veterans Airlift Command, 5775 Wayzata Blvd., St. 700, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55416, www.veteransairlift.org. Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.