William Allen Bradford 1956 - 2025

William Allen Bradford passed away February 28, 2025, with his family by his side. Bill fought a long, hard battle with stomach cancer. He was 68 years old.

Bill was born March 22, 1956, in Long Beach, California. He moved to Oregon in 1976, and went to work at Sheridan Liberty Homes for 27 years. He worked his way up the ranks and became part of the leadership team.

In 1986, he built a 45-foot diameter. 5/8 sphere Geodesic Dome home in Willamina, Oregon, and moved in. After Liberty Homes, he went to work for himself and built a small complex on Main Street in Willamina, which included a self-serve carwash, self-storage facility, and a video retail store. After five years, he sold the complex and built a new home and moved to Sheridan, Oregon. Bill then went to work for Allen Springer Construction, drafting plans and working as his project manager. A few years later, when the housing boom cooled, he was hired on January 18, 2021, by First Federal in McMinnville, Oregon. While there, he worked on maintenance and managing repairs of returned properties, which then worked into the position of Facilities Supervisor.

Bill was a dedicated husband and father who was immensely proud of his family. His remarkable ability to bring his creative visions to life was evident in his hobbies of woodworking, playing guitar, and classic car restoration. He was generous with his time, often being the first call when people in his life needed help.

In his younger years, Bill was part of a rock band called Foghorn Leghorn, which he affectionally described as "not legendary." Although his time as a musician eventually came to an end, his love for '60s and '70s classic rock never faded. This music continued to bring joy to his life and could often be heard from his garage as he worked on various projects.

As he grew older, Bill cherished spending time with family in his beloved "Man Cave," and on vacations along the Oregon coast. Throughout his life, he remained an optimist, believing that even through difficult times, things could and would be better in the future. His comforting and reassuring presence was felt by friends and strangers alike; he will be deeply missed. As we remember Bill, we honor his legacy by continuing to spread joy and kindness in our own lives. We invite you to keep his spirit alive by embracing the

optimism and generosity that defined him.

Bill is survived by his best friend and wife of 35 years, Agnes; sons, Brad (Madonna), Jeff (Cori), and Beau (Maggie); daughter, Brittany (Taryn); one granddaughter, Natali; and brothers, Dan and Kurtis.

At his request, no service will be held, but a family gathering is planned later in the year.