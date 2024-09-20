Willamina to have Teddy Bear toss again

The high school will have a donation at the Willamina-Dayton volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Attendees to the game are asked to bring a new teddy bear 18 inches or smaller for the toss, with all stuffed teddy bears going to the Oregon State Police’s (OSP) Buddy Bear Program. The OSP uses the donated teddy bears to comfort children in stressful or traumatic situations.

While the night calls specifically for teddy bears that are 18 inches or smaller, other stuffed animals or teddy bears larger than 18 inches will be donated to non-profits that handle child abuse assessments such as Liberty House in Salem or the Mount Emily Safe Center in La Grande.

Admission to the game will be free for attendees bringing a teddy bear. The toss itself will happen after an announcement prior to the beginning of the volleyball game’s second set.