Willamina School Board reconvenes

Following an internet outage on Monday, Feb. 8, the Willamina School Board will reconvene at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 in the elementary/high school library.

The meeting will be held via Zoom, and a link can be found on the district website, https://www.willamina.k12.or.us.

The meeting will pick up with principal reports, as Superintendent Carrie Zimbrick had completed her report when the district campus lost power.