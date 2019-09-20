Willamina resident, a BLM employee, killed in crash

BEAVER - A Bureau of Land Management employee and resident of Willamina was killed Thursday when the tractor he was operating rolled down a steep embankment off the Nestucca River Road about 13 miles east of Beaver, an unincorporated community about 12 miles south of Tillamook.

Lt. Gordon McCraw of the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Michael Steigh, 64. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He gave this account:

Shortly before 7 p.m., Tillamook 911 was notified by a BLM employee that a crash site had been located. A preliminary investigation determined Steigh was driving a tractor with a brush cutter attachment and was about 1 1/2 hours overdue. BLM personnel set out to search for him.

They located Steigh in the tractor between 75 and 100 feet down the embankment. Personnel had a difficult time reaching him, and once they did, they reported he was unresponsive.

Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District personnel were dispatched and when they reached the victim they pronounced him dead. The crash remains under investigation.

In addition to the sheriff's office, fire district and BLM, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Tillamook County Public Safety Chaplaincy assisted.