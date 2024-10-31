By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 31, 2024 Tweet

Willamina man sentenced 15 years for crimes against child

A Willamina man was sentenced to 187 months for two counts of attempting to commit a Class A felony and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and 10 year post-prison supervision as part of a plea agreement.

Michael Alexander Marler, 31, pleaded guilty to the three charges. He was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

In March, Marler, was originally indicted on four counts of sodomy in the first degree, involving a girl who was under 10, between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2022.

In a probable cause affidavit, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy Zaragoza Rodriguez said the allegations were detailed during assessments of the girl at Liberty House Children’s Advocacy Center in Salem in January and February. The girl said the history of sexual abuse occurred from when she was 7 years old until the middle of her fifth-grade year. During one occurrence, the girl said, Marler gave her $20 after a sexual act.

On May 16, Marler pleaded not guilty to all counts; however, on Thursday, Oct. 24, he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to commit a Class A felony and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Additionally, on May 16, the defense requested production and review of records subpoenaed from the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division (DHS) and the Willamina School District (WSD) related to the victim.

During the period of the alleged crimes, the girl participated in school counseling through WSD. The defense believed disclosures related to any alleged abuse would be contained therein. This included discussion that would “provide motive to the alleged victim’s fabrication” in order to be able to go live with her biological father.

The victim’s attorney, Jack Staunton of the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center, argued that the court should deny the subpoena request for the records, as there is no factual evidence the records will produce evidence for trial.

“The defendant states that he is seeking to show the victim’s ‘motive,’ however, he is not able to point to any information contained in those records that would be exculpatory and admissible,” Staunton wrote.

However, on July 3, Judge Jennifer Chapman granted the request to review and produce documents.