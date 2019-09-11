Willamina hosts kids' event

WILLAMINA - "Bridging the Gap," an event that's designed to bring children and law enforcement professionals closer together, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot adjacent to Coyote Joe's Restaurant.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies who patrol the West Valley and West Valley Fire District personnel will be on site to visit with children and their families.

A bike will be given away and there will be free ice cream for the kids.

The event is sponsored by the Willamina Coastal Hills Chamber of Commerce, Economic Improvement District, West Valley Kiwanis Club, sheriff's office and the fire district.