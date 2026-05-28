Willamina graduation planned

The valedictorians for the Class of 2026 are Evan Gideon Loika and Aurora Koralynn Scoyne. Salutatorians include Cheyenne Dejon Haller and Wyatt Riley Warnicke.

Laila Holsclaw will be remembered and honored along with her classmates. Holsclaw died December 2024 in a car accident during junior year.

Teacher and football coach Dan Oswald will be the guest speaker.

The 2026 Willamina graduating class includes:

Matthew James Atherton, Paige Elizabeth Baker, Bodhi Christopher Baller, Haylee Michele Barker, Hannah Maxine Bates, Lily Renee Lynn Bigelow, Aiden Joseph Campbell, William Eugene Carr, Logan Lloyd Christiansen, Kalena Nicole Clark, Timothy Charles Clyde, Trey Allen Danforth, Kody Patrick Dison.

Mahiashlok Eaglepipe, Isaac John Emery, River Frances Fox, Anessa Alison Franks, Chenoa Kayloni Freeman, Destiny Rae Garner, Travesia Julianna Gomez, Violeta Gonzalez Moncayo, Kelsea Jaclyn Gray, Thomas Owen Haight, Cheyenne Dejon Haller, Corben Evans Hibdon, Rain Marie Elaine Hines, Gabriel Hayner Hinkle, Onaliyah Rose Hostler.

Christian Michael Houck, Isaac Anthony Dennis Houston, Jayce Aaron Jackson, Jace Michael Jones, Maximus Bear Jones, Lindsey Grace Kephart, Jayden Maxwehl Labonte, Landon Dale Langley, Merritt Yatuluukuk Langley.

Robert B. Larsen, Jack Kenneth Lawlis, Bryson Shonn Leno, Nacoma Buddy Leeland Liebelt, Evan Caleb Lockwood, Evan Gideon Loika, John Henry Marrufo, June Alice McCracken, Hunter Leverne Mendenhall, Michaeli Ruth Mercier, Edwin Nunez, Sophia LaRose Ortiz, Allison Grace Owens.

Brooklynn Kimberly Parr, Alex Ulicies Perez, Josslyn Naveen Pressley, Orrin James Reid, Anna Resch, Kaleb Michael Roberts, Joshua Nathan Rocco, Kisor Dylan Savage, Aurora Koralynn Scoyne.

Sophia Danielle Segundo, Dominic Michael Shaw, Andi Marie Sitton, Malachi Lucius Smith, Coby Ryan Steele-Torosian, Madyson Lynn Vandegrift, Aydin W. Vargas, Austin Joryan Verdino, Wyatt Riley Warnicke, Clara Letaine West, Jackson Lee Whitmore, Kylee J. Williams, Kaleb Elijah Wolfe, Devon James Wright and Austin Nicholas Wright.