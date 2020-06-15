Willamina Creek Road crash claims two lives, including Willamina resident

Submitted photo##McMinnville Fire Department Rope Rescue Team responded to the Sunday morning double-fatal crash.

A vehicle plunged more than 100 feet over an embankment, killing two people and injuring four others Sunday morning in rural Willamina.

The victims were identified as Kennyth Charles Holsclaw, 22, of Willamina, and Cody Michael Thomas, 21, of Mt. Angel in Marion County, according to Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

"Due to injuries and medical attention, the investigation into much of what occurred is on hold," he said. "We expect to have more information later this week."

Medical and rescue crews from the Sheridan/Southwestern Polk and West Valley Fire District responded shortly after 6 a.m. to the crash site in the 20000 block of Willamina Creek Road.

They initially were told there were four to six people in a vehicle that had gone over a cliff. Three victims were found in two locations along the road and all were transported to Salem Hospital.

When deputies located the crash site, the McMinnville Fire Department Rope Rescue Team responded because of the rugged and steep terrain.

Holsclaw and Thomas were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was rescued and transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital.

Names, ages and cities of residence for the injured have not been released by the sheriff's office.