Willamina city cleanup set Saturday

The city shop will be open to accept yard debris, scrap, electronics and other refuse for city residents — proof of residency is required. City officials are suggesting a donation of two cans of food per vehicle, which will go to the local food bank.

Volunteers are also needed to assist fellow residents.

For more information or to schedule debris pickup, call city hall at 503-876-2242.

In conjunction with the event, the state’s Mattress Recycling Council will accept mattresses and box springs to be recycled as part of its Bye Bye Mattress program. Collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Willamina Public Works, 500 S.E. Adams St.

There will also be mattress recycling available during the Sheridan clean-up day on Saturday, June 13.