Wildland fire burns on High Heaven Road
Fifteen Crews from Amity, Carlton, McMinnville and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a wildland fire in rural McMinnville at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Additional crews from Amity, Dayton and Dundee moved up to stations to cover responding units.
The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received the initial report of a fire in the area of 6040 N.W. High Heaven Road, northwest of McMinnville, according to McMinnville Fire Chief Rich Leipfert.
Initial reports were that a slash burn was out of control, and by 1:45 p.m. it had spread to 10 acres.
Primary responding crews were released by 6 p.m., with the exception of McMinnville and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The goal was to release all personnel by nightfall.
It's estimated 25 to 30 acres burned. No injuries were reported.
Comments
Oregon1
I saw the smoke at about 1:30 today from the corner of Hill and Baker Creek. Looked like it was coming from an area of cleared trees, so I figured there was some intentional burning going on for clean up.