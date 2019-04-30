Marcus Larson/News-Register##A wildland fire burns Tuesday afternoon on Northwest High Heaven Road. Multiple agencies responded. Submitted photo

Wildland fire burns on High Heaven Road

Fifteen Crews from Amity, Carlton, McMinnville and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a wildland fire in rural McMinnville at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional crews from Amity, Dayton and Dundee moved up to stations to cover responding units.

The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received the initial report of a fire in the area of 6040 N.W. High Heaven Road, northwest of McMinnville, according to McMinnville Fire Chief Rich Leipfert.

Initial reports were that a slash burn was out of control, and by 1:45 p.m. it had spread to 10 acres.

Primary responding crews were released by 6 p.m., with the exception of McMinnville and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The goal was to release all personnel by nightfall.

It's estimated 25 to 30 acres burned. No injuries were reported.