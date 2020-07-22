Wildcats won't play football until spring

Submitted photo##The Wildcats take on the Willamette Bearcats in a previous season.

Linfield University is postponing its football season until spring, along with soccer and volleyball, and moving golf and tennis to fall along with cross country.

Linfield and eight other schools in the NCAA Division II Northwest Conference announced the schedule change Wednesday.

They switched the schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nobody is happy about having to postpone their seasons," said Garry Killgore, Linfield's athletic director.

Teams that usually compete in fall will be able to practice and meet in accordance with NCAA rules and local and state health directives. But they won't compete until spring.

"As of now, (we) plan to be on the fields of competition when the time comes," Killgore said.

Cross country, golf and tennis, which were moved to fall, don't require such close contact as the other sports.