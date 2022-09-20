Wildcat alum takes over ASU football team

Aguano played for Linfield from 1988-91 under legendary coach Ad Rutschman.

After graduating, Aguano returned to his hometown of Kappa, Hawaii to begin his coaching career. In 1999, he joined the staff of Chandler High School, at first as wide receiver coach, then offensive coordinator and then assumed the role of head coach in 2011. There Aguano led the team to four state titles in five years.

He was hired by Edwards in January 2019 as ASU’s running backs coach, where he coached current NFL running backs Eno Benjamin and Rachaad White.

“This opportunity on the grand scale of things is a dream for me,” Aguano said during a press conference Monday. “Dreams can come true and in my situation, it has.”