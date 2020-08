Wheatland Ferry reopens

The Wheatland Ferry has reopened following a loss of power which results in its closure early Friday, according to the Marion County Public Works Department.

The community of Hopewell was without power for a period of time, the Yamhill Communications Agency dispatch center reported.

Shortly before the power outage was announced, units responded to a residential structure fire on Oak Road NW, in the Hopewell area. However, units were quickly recalled.