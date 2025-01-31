Whatchamacolumn: Time for city to focus on a new aquatic center
New political leadership — as seen daily on the national scene — can bring new sets of eyes to challenges of best serving the public interest in a democratic society, and not always for the best. But with a new mayor and two new councilors, the McMinnville City Council put a pause this week on momentum for an omnibus public facilities bond measure previously predicted for a May 2025 election, and rightfully so.
However, we absolutely need a new aquatic center, along with some related recreational facilities, and that should be the focus for a bond measure this year.
I’ve watched and reported on every city bond measure for 50 years.
All things considered, I don’t believe voters would approve a $150 million-plus proposal incorporating a pool, community center, park improvements and more. I do believe a quality plan and well-managed campaign could win voter approval for a new swimming pool and related recreational facilities on the city’s new Miller Property along Riverside Drive.
Forget about a pool partnership with Linfield. As colorful Southern slang suggests, that dog don’t hunt.
For now, forget about including a new, full-service community center. Decide if we really need a 50-meter pool and multi-purpose gym; consider whether the city really needs, wants and can afford more full-sized basketball and tennis/pickleball courts; make decisions about space for exercise, walking/running and connectivity to adjacent Joe Dancer Park facilities.
The city has a great location on Riverside Drive, with plenty of space for parking and future development of an adjacent/connected community center, if that’s where it should go. For now, get ready to tear down that old, well-used but outdated aquatic center and consider redevelopment ideas for upper city park with an eye toward library, community center and parking interests.
McMinnville has done best over the decades with conservatively planned, individually focused bond measures: community center, parks and recreation, fire station, transportation, police station with civic hall. The best chance for voter approval in 2025 would be for a more limited pool/recreation bond.
Yes, that idea might go against the grain with people who have invested so much time and money into all the variations of planning exercises for an omnibus bond measure. But all that time and money would mean little if voters ultimately turned down a much-expanded bond issue.
If McMinnville wants a bond election in 2025, the city council should make its decisions by mid-spring to provide citizen supporters the time needed to conduct a proper community campaign. Our leaders should have enough knowledge of public input on the issues these past several years, and be prepared to craft a proposal most likely to pass muster with both progressive and conservative voters.
It’s been almost five years since the city fully recognized the deficiencies of its aquatic center and launched serious plans for its replacement. This is a great time to fulfill that promise in a way that McMinnville voters will accept.
Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.
Comments
CubFan
Part 1
The city needs to consider financial reality for many McMinnville citizens. I am tired of being taxed and fee-d. Consider some of the shenanigans in recent years:
We have a really bad taste in our mouths from the “User fee” on the utility bills. This fee was started in January 2023 to retire a $1.8 million shortfall. They are still collecting the fee though they have now collected more than $3.6 million. In other words- they’ve collected enough to pay the shortfall back TWICE. And then to add insult to injury, the fee went up this month!
Then we have the fire district bond. When it was being voted on, the city used some fancy wordsmithing to deliberately mislead us into voting for the fire district. It was a way for them to not only get a new fire department, but also continue to charge citizens for it. DECEPTION!
The city stated last year that they would need to add an additional permanent fee for the stormwater system. (yet to come)
CubFan
Part 2
Initial plans for the new rec center call for higher user fees for citizens, The proposed annual family pass for residents will increase from $500 to $1200. That’s a 140% increase! Annual adult pass goes from $333 to $690. That’s an increase of 107%!
If the full bond passes, the average tax burden will increase. In a May 31, 2024 News-Register article, Susan Muir estimated a bond at $152 million, which would cost an additional $2.52 per $1000 assessed property value, costing $54 PER MONTH for the average McMinnville homeowner. Ask yourself- just how many households will be able to afford the new fees PLUS the tax burden.
American households need $11,000 more per year to maintain same standard of living as 3 years ago.
The proposed rec center bond, which combines the community center, pool, library and senior center and the price tag is too high. As Dan Tucholsky said: “When you’re building a house, you don’t always get that house that you dream of, you get the house you can afford.”
Moe
The city dares to approach the taxpayer with a new bond?
Don't forget the unconscionable W&L fee.
And the unconscionable $1.50/K property tax.
Both must be suspended.
And the taxpayers made whole for those wrongful taxes.
Call that the city's litmus test.
Would the city dare to hold an election on those unconscionable taxes?
So far, the answer to THAT question is "No."
While we're waiting, we can claw back at those ongoing financial injuries by refusing to support new bonds, fees, taxes, etc., such as this rec bond plan. And if the city continues to fail & refuse to comply with its litmus test: ALL incumbents can be voted out. Such is our duty as responsible citizens. And bear in mind that those injuries are real, traceable to the city, and redressable by a monetary judgment.
Suppose there is a real emergency? Where is the elasticity in ability to pay taxes / fees?