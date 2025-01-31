By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • January 31, 2025 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: Time for city to focus on a new aquatic center

New political leadership — as seen daily on the national scene — can bring new sets of eyes to challenges of best serving the public interest in a democratic society, and not always for the best. But with a new mayor and two new councilors, the McMinnville City Council put a pause this week on momentum for an omnibus public facilities bond measure previously predicted for a May 2025 election, and rightfully so.

However, we absolutely need a new aquatic center, along with some related recreational facilities, and that should be the focus for a bond measure this year.

I’ve watched and reported on every city bond measure for 50 years.

All things considered, I don’t believe voters would approve a $150 million-plus proposal incorporating a pool, community center, park improvements and more. I do believe a quality plan and well-managed campaign could win voter approval for a new swimming pool and related recreational facilities on the city’s new Miller Property along Riverside Drive.

Forget about a pool partnership with Linfield. As colorful Southern slang suggests, that dog don’t hunt.

For now, forget about including a new, full-service community center. Decide if we really need a 50-meter pool and multi-purpose gym; consider whether the city really needs, wants and can afford more full-sized basketball and tennis/pickleball courts; make decisions about space for exercise, walking/running and connectivity to adjacent Joe Dancer Park facilities.

The city has a great location on Riverside Drive, with plenty of space for parking and future development of an adjacent/connected community center, if that’s where it should go. For now, get ready to tear down that old, well-used but outdated aquatic center and consider redevelopment ideas for upper city park with an eye toward library, community center and parking interests.

McMinnville has done best over the decades with conservatively planned, individually focused bond measures: community center, parks and recreation, fire station, transportation, police station with civic hall. The best chance for voter approval in 2025 would be for a more limited pool/recreation bond.

Yes, that idea might go against the grain with people who have invested so much time and money into all the variations of planning exercises for an omnibus bond measure. But all that time and money would mean little if voters ultimately turned down a much-expanded bond issue.

If McMinnville wants a bond election in 2025, the city council should make its decisions by mid-spring to provide citizen supporters the time needed to conduct a proper community campaign. Our leaders should have enough knowledge of public input on the issues these past several years, and be prepared to craft a proposal most likely to pass muster with both progressive and conservative voters.

It’s been almost five years since the city fully recognized the deficiencies of its aquatic center and launched serious plans for its replacement. This is a great time to fulfill that promise in a way that McMinnville voters will accept.

