By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • January 27, 2023 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: Response insists on follow-up story

My column last week about financial intrigue at the Oregon Firearms Federation was not intended as Part 1, but OFF Executive Director Kevin Starrett insisted on a follow-up.

Starrett was angered by the column – and a previous Oregonian story by reporter Maxine Bernstein – about the lawsuit by Portland attorney John Kaempf seeking unpaid legal fees from OFF. People often get annoyed by news and commentary, but Starrett tip-toed over the line by suggesting: “You and Bernstein should shack up. You could spawn more half-wits working for dying rags.”

At first I was confused, thinking he meant Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein. But I digress.

All seem to agree that OFF engaged Kaempf with a $60,000 retainer to fight the gun regulations in Oregon Measure 114; that on Dec. 15 Kaempf presented OFF with claims for another $66,000 in legal fees; and that 30 days later, in a highly unusual move, Kaempf filed a lawsuit against OFF and Starrett seeking payment of fees and penalties.

Starrett claims he fired Kaempf on Dec. 8, and repeatedly asked “point by point questions about questionable charges on his (Dec. 15) bill.” He said he didn’t sign a fee agreement with Kaempf until Nov. 19, so Kaempf’s lawsuit cannot be truthful in claiming he “worked on the lawsuit for several months.” (Kaempf filed that lawsuit on Nov. 18, so obviously there was prior legal work.)

Neither Starrett nor Kaempf responded this week to questions seeking documentation and clarification of these various claims. Starrett, however, was protective of his sister, Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett.

“You,” he wrote me, “just like the hacks at the failing Oregonian, just saw it as an opportunity to slime an organization whose values you disagree with and toss in gratuitous slams on my sister.” I could only respond: “You must recognize that when brother/sister, respectively, are leaders of a high-profile state anti-gun-regulation organization and of high-profile anti-gun-regulation county initiatives, the two often will be mentioned together in the media.”

Behind the scenes, there are America’s mass shootings – incidents in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter. In four days following last week’s column, eight mass shootings in America killed 25 and injured 42 people. In 2023, through Jan. 24, 40 mass shootings have killed 73 and injured 165 people.

Gun regulations aren’t enough. To repeat from last week: “There will come a day, perhaps far in the future, when America can contemplate its history of gun violence and death, and act decisively to change things.”

