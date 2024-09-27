By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • September 27, 2024 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: Investigative reporting on ills of Measure 118

Readers today will see the newspaper’s strong opposition to Oregon Ballot Measure 118, a major tax increase disguised as a magnanimous government handout to every Oregonian regardless of need.

One additional reason for that opposition came through recent investigative reporting by Oregon journalists, including Julia Shumway at Oregon Capital Chronicle, and Nigel Jaquiss at Willamette Week and the Oregon Journalism Project.

Here is Measure 118, in a nutshell: A 3 percent increase in Oregon’s minimum corporate tax on all sales in the state above $25 million; estimated distributions of proceeds ranging from $1,000 to $1,600 to every Oregonian, regardless of need.

Jaquiss informed us that the proposal comes from California. Measure 118 sponsors, he wrote, are Los Angeles investor Josh Jones and a California family foundation of the late Gerald Huff, a California software engineer. They are advocates, Jaquiss reported, “for universal basic income, a policy in which the government provides a monthly cash benefit to help people meet the cost of living.”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Jones Holding LLC has donated almost $800,000 to the pro-118 campaign; another $100,000 contribution came from San Francisco mayoral candidate Dylan Hirsch-Shell.

Shumway, in her September report reprinted in Wednesday’s News-Register, described near-universal opposition to Measure 118 among Oregon public and private leaders. She wrote about complexities making it almost impossible to analyze the anticipated financial assault on Oregon’s state budget, and realities that citizens would pay back their ill-gotten gains with higher prices from tax-burdened companies.

Oregon officials fear that voters will not read (or just ignore) the financial facts, and focus only on the personal rebates. Will couples with three children and struggling with money issues see only the prospects for annual $7,500 rebates and vote for Measure 118?

There’s no shortage of news and commentary about Measure 118 in newspapers, from financial analysts and from government officials. There is, however, a growing shortage of voters accessing all that information as the world of communications continues its evolving domination by social media and population-segmented digital information.

While community newspapers continue closing their doors, there actually are new sources for investigative reporting. One of those is the Capital Chronicle, mentioned previously; another is the Oregon Journalism Project, where Jaquiss will be hanging his hat in months to come.

Organizers of Oregon Journalism Project, with grants and donations, are hoping their efforts will help with the rejuvenation of Oregon newspaper as distributors of new and reader-enticing journalism. Others, including the Oregon Public Information Partnership, are advocates for projects offering more immediate financial support for financially challenged newspapers.

OPIP, which provides services to the News-Register and other newspapers, is one component of our 2024 group of projects found at newsregister.com/supportNR.

Time will tell whether communities respond to these and other efforts to bolster local journalism. Meanwhile, we can be happy to have new sources of investigative reporting, and we can respond this year by voting against Oregon’s dangerous Ballot Measure 118.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.