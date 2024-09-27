Whatchamacolumn: Investigative reporting on ills of Measure 118
Readers today will see the newspaper’s strong opposition to Oregon Ballot Measure 118, a major tax increase disguised as a magnanimous government handout to every Oregonian regardless of need.
One additional reason for that opposition came through recent investigative reporting by Oregon journalists, including Julia Shumway at Oregon Capital Chronicle, and Nigel Jaquiss at Willamette Week and the Oregon Journalism Project.
Here is Measure 118, in a nutshell: A 3 percent increase in Oregon’s minimum corporate tax on all sales in the state above $25 million; estimated distributions of proceeds ranging from $1,000 to $1,600 to every Oregonian, regardless of need.
Jaquiss informed us that the proposal comes from California. Measure 118 sponsors, he wrote, are Los Angeles investor Josh Jones and a California family foundation of the late Gerald Huff, a California software engineer. They are advocates, Jaquiss reported, “for universal basic income, a policy in which the government provides a monthly cash benefit to help people meet the cost of living.”
Jones Holding LLC has donated almost $800,000 to the pro-118 campaign; another $100,000 contribution came from San Francisco mayoral candidate Dylan Hirsch-Shell.
Shumway, in her September report reprinted in Wednesday’s News-Register, described near-universal opposition to Measure 118 among Oregon public and private leaders. She wrote about complexities making it almost impossible to analyze the anticipated financial assault on Oregon’s state budget, and realities that citizens would pay back their ill-gotten gains with higher prices from tax-burdened companies.
Oregon officials fear that voters will not read (or just ignore) the financial facts, and focus only on the personal rebates. Will couples with three children and struggling with money issues see only the prospects for annual $7,500 rebates and vote for Measure 118?
There’s no shortage of news and commentary about Measure 118 in newspapers, from financial analysts and from government officials. There is, however, a growing shortage of voters accessing all that information as the world of communications continues its evolving domination by social media and population-segmented digital information.
While community newspapers continue closing their doors, there actually are new sources for investigative reporting. One of those is the Capital Chronicle, mentioned previously; another is the Oregon Journalism Project, where Jaquiss will be hanging his hat in months to come.
Organizers of Oregon Journalism Project, with grants and donations, are hoping their efforts will help with the rejuvenation of Oregon newspaper as distributors of new and reader-enticing journalism. Others, including the Oregon Public Information Partnership, are advocates for projects offering more immediate financial support for financially challenged newspapers.
OPIP, which provides services to the News-Register and other newspapers, is one component of our 2024 group of projects found at newsregister.com/supportNR.
Time will tell whether communities respond to these and other efforts to bolster local journalism. Meanwhile, we can be happy to have new sources of investigative reporting, and we can respond this year by voting against Oregon’s dangerous Ballot Measure 118.
Comments
CubFan
Horrible. Horrible. Horrible. The crafters of this measure are dangling a carrot in front of residents to entice them. Who can resist the promise of $1600 per person, per year? They are banking on people making mental plans of how to spend this new-found money. But when we peel back the costume, we find a cleverly hidden sales tax. Of course corporations will raise their prices not only by 3%, but more to cover the associated administrative costs of managing this “tax”.
Oregon has rejected sales taxes at least 10 times at the voting booth. Now they are being asked to approve the most extreme sales tax proposal yet. This would tax items at multiple levels. Scenario: A timber farmer sells to a mill (add 3% tax), the mill cuts the wood and sells to a wholesaler (add 3% tax), the wholesaler sells to a retailer (add 3% tax), then the retailer sells to you (add 3% tax). The tax is embedded at every level of production. That’s like a 12% sales tax, in a state with an aversion to sales taxes. This will make Oregon companies less competitive. And ultimately, it’s consumers who will be hurt by this ridiculous idea.
This proposal comes from California. There must be some reason that state is trying to get this passed here. Any ideas why?
Don’t be hoodwinked! Vote “NO” on Measure 118.