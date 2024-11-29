By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • November 29, 2024 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: In times of transition , 'Shop Local&' value endures

Life seems filled with transitions.

We have world attention on uncertain outcomes in the war between Israel and its enemies, and in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. National attention is focused on the peaceful yet stressful transition of power in the U.S. White House and Congress.

Locally — less traumatic but still challenging — there are both fresh and pending leadership transitions for Yamhill County, the city of McMinnville, Linfield University, McMinnville Chamber of Commerce, McMinnville Downtown Association and Visit McMinnville, to name a few.

When change is afoot, it’s good to remember that many good things endure. One of those things — subject of this annual News-Register reminder — is the continuing importance and value of supporting the local businesses and institutions that support our community.

Our 35 years of delivering that message have embraced campaign titles ranging from “Shop at Home” to “Yamhill County Shop Local” … from “Shop Local Advantage” to our current “Community Partners” program.

Admittedly, the current campaign adds attention to businesses that support independent local journalism through participation as advertising partners to the News-Register. But when we urge support of local businesses and institutions, we include all of them with, of course, an extra nod to our partners.

There’s no better time than November — property tax month — to appreciate that local businesses, through property ownership and leases, pay tens of millions of dollars to support local government services. Clear indications of that fact are on display in lists from the county Assessor’s Office of the top 10 taxpayers for each taxing district.

Those mandated payments to community support are broadly augmented by contributions of time, leadership and funding to local charities, government and other institutions. A healthy local business community gives us a stronger economy, a cleaner environment and a great place to live.

Three years ago in this space, we quoted a financial website saying:

“When you invest money in your local economy, you’re not just helping local business owners – you’re also helping yourself. You’re making your town a better place to live in, with a rich character, thriving economy, and tightly knit community. And the more local businesses prosper, the more new ones will open, making it even easier to continue shopping locally in the future.”

Today begins the primary Christmas shopping season that will shape the financial year for many. It’s a great time to connect with local businesses and the people who run them by planning your own on-the-ground shopping experience.

For others, there’s a win-win-win alternative of buying and giving away gift certificates, whether coordinated for a large group of downtown businesses or from diverse individual shops where card recipients can customize their personal shopping while taking advantage of early-2025 price reductions.

Transition times can be challenging. What better time to remind ourselves that many community safeguards flow from shopping local, thinking local, acting local and being local.

Have a happy holiday season.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.