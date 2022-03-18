What to do if your signature is rejected

Submitted photo##Voters whose signatures are being challenged in the current recall election will receive an envelope with a yellow bar across the top from the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office. Pictured here is one day’s worth of notices.

The clerk’s office is sending out notices to voters whose signatures were rejected: The envelopes have a yellow bar across half of the top of the envelope. Voters whose signatures are not accepted “have 21 days after each election to cure their particular problem,” Clerk Brian Van Bergen said.

“So, for an election held on March 22, 2022, all voters with challenges in that election have until April 12, 2022, to cure their problem. … Roughly half of our notifications are simply us noticing that a voter’s signature has changed over time and that we are simply asking them to provide us with an updated signature on a new registration card.”

People can sign up with BallotTrax to see whether their ballots have been accepted, at yamhillcounty.ballottrax.net.

Van Bergen said people whose ballots have been challenged should call or e-mail the Clerk’s office at 503-434-7518 or clerk@co.yamhill.or.us

“I recommend each voter that receives a notice of a challenged ballot contact us quickly,” Van Bergen said. “Doing that via e-mail is great (especially outside of business hours) but sometimes calling is best. One thing I cannot stress enough is that voters should be contacting our office via normal official correspondence — not via social media,” he said.