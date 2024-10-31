What a treat: Halloween events planned this week around Yamhill County

News-Register file photo##Matching firefighters exchange candy during last year’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event in McMinnville. Bennett Davis, 2, of Willamina, digs into his bucket three times to give treats back to Sparky the Fire Dog at the McMinnville Fire District’s Halloween station on Third Street. Julia Candela, 17, daughter of Deputy Fire Marshal Steve Candela, played Sparky.

Several other cities will host trick-or-treating from businesses, as well, and other events are planned to mark the holiday and Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” a traditional Mexican celebration held Nov. 1.

In McMinnville, Third Street will be closed to traffic Thursday afternoon. Children can go from business to business between 4 and 6 p.m. collecting candy. The McMinnville Downtown Association hosts the popular event.

MDA also will announce winners of its annual Scarecrows on Lamp Post competition on Thursday. The scarecrows are still viewable, although public voting has closed.

Other Halloween events in McMinnville include a trunk-or-treat event from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Lum’s Buick GMC, 830 N.E. Highway 99W. Other businesses and nonprofit organizations will set up booths offering candy and other treats at the car dealership.

In addition, Life Care Center will host a free trick-or-treating event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The senior residence at 1309 N.E. 27th St., McMinnville, will offer candy, treats and sack lunches for children. For more information, call 503-550-4790 or email meagan_gomez@lcca.com.

Also, Hillside Manor will offer free trick or treating from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the Hillside Campus, 300 N.W. Hillside Parkway, McMinnville. For more information, call 503-472-9534 or send email to elizabeth.ulloa@humangood.org.

Another McMinnville activity will be treat bags for children offered at Provoking Hope, 239 N.E. Eighth St., McMinnville. Bags will be distributed from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

In other cities, Yamhill Carlton Elementary School will host a trunk or treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the school, 420 S. Third St., Carlton.

Lafayette Community Church will hold a trunk or treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 365 Third St., Lafayette.

Carlton’s annual Main Street Trick or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Businesses will offer treats to youngsters.

Day of the Dead events include a party Friday evening at Mac Plaza, 500 S.E. Adams St., McMinnville. The free event will include folklorico dancers from 6 to 7 p.m. and costume contests for kids and for adults from 7 to 8 p.m. Candy for the kids, music and dancing also are planned.

The McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St., will host a movie that night in keeping with the Dia de los Muertos theme. “Coco” will play at 6 p.m. Admission is free for all ages. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The McMinnville Public Library is planning another Day of the Dead event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the McMinnville Community Center. The afternoon will include baile folklorico and traditional Aztec dance performances, face painting, balloon animals, traditional crafts, and food. Admission is free.