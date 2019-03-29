Weston G. Hadley - 1943 - 2019

Weston “Wes” Hadley passed away March 29, 2019, at the age of 75 ½. He was born July 23, 1943, to Margaret and Gerald Hadley of Dayton, Oregon. He retired from Spirt Mountain Casino in July of 2009.

Wes had a love for his family; he always had a joke and a smile. He will be extremely missed.

Wes was prceded in death by his mom, dad and brother, Louis. He is survived by his wife, Melanie; sister, Louise England; two daughters; three grandkids; 1 great-grandkid; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private service.