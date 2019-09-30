September 30, 2019 Tweet

Wesley "Windle" Glick Sr. 1935-2019

Wesley “Windle” Glick passed away at his home on September 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with COPD. He was 84 years old. Windle was born August 14, 1935, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to John “Emette” and Betty (Moffett) Glick. He and Irene Hahne were married in 1953. Together they had three children.

Windle had a variety of jobs growing up, including painting houses with his dad, working in the onion fields and orchards, logging and eventually the grocery business. Windle and Irene moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, in 1962. He was the store manager of Hank's Thriftway in Cornelius, Oregon, for 18 years. In 1975, he moved his family to Sheridan, Oregon, where he owned and operated Agee’s Market and later TJ’s Superette.

Windle and Irene worked side by side remodeling houses, building a “cabin” up Gopher Valley, planting and growing beautiful gardens and making their home a safe and comfortable haven for all who visited, especially their grandchildren. Windle loved camping, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Ronda Brawand (Ken McCann) and Tracy Grauer (Jerry); grandchildren, Marcia Arvin (James), Camber Schlag (Scott), Megan Tricarico (Joe), Jeff Brawand (Angela), Quinn Glick (Ananda), Steven Grauer and Taylor Grauer; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Graber. He was predeceased by his son Wesley Glick in 2018.

A private burial will be held and at his request, there will be no services. To remember Windle, take a walk in the woods or go fishing. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.