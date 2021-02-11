Weather forecast leads to closures

With snow and below-freezing temperatures forecast for Friday and the weekend, some organizations are planning to be closed. The list will be updated as information becomes available.

n McMinnville schools will continue distance learning as usual Friday. However, the district has canceled all in-person classes, clubs and activities, including athletic practices, Friday.. Bear Hugs will remain closed Friday. Meals will not be delivered Friday.

n Yamhill Carlton School District has canceled all in-person activities on Friday. Comprehensive Distance Learning will continue as usual.

n Newberg schools will continue online activities and classes, but buildings are closed.

n Sheridan schools will be closed Friday.

n Other K-12 school districts also are likely to cancel in-person instruction, but continue distance learning.

n Linfield University's campus in McMinnville is open, but is Portland campus will remain closed Friday. Students will continue online classes.