We need to move mentally ill out of prisons, into hospitals

The son of a friend of mine, I’ll call him Kevin, is schizophrenic. He graduated from Mac High drug-free and mentally healthy, but later succumbed to a family history of mental illness.

Scott Gibson M.D., a frequent contributor to the News-Register's Viewpoints section, returned to his childhood home 30 years ago to practice medicine. He served on the McMinnville School Board from 2011 to 2017, when he and his wife Melody, moved to Amity to open a bed and breakfast inn.

In his 20s, he gradually spiraled into paranoid delusions and auditory hallucinations. He separated himself from his family and became homeless.

His girlfriend, also mentally ill, became pregnant. But he could not support the child financially or parentally.

His family tracked him down and took him to the county mental health clinic. But he refused to take prescribed medications and skipped scheduled appointments, as his paranoia made him distrust the very people trying to help him.

He veered to the street, where he was arrested for shoplifting headphones he hoped would drown out the voices echoing in his head. Only then was he administered medications that freed him from his racing, delusional thoughts.

Kevin’s case exemplifies the situation of hundreds of thousands of mentally ill Americans who are relegated to live — and all too often die — untreated on the fringes of society.

There was a time, ranging into the mid-1960s, when people like Kevin were hospitalized, often against their will, in state-run institutions for the mentally ill. There, they were obliged to take medication while remaining for indefinite periods.

Abuses in some of these institutions, and a belief that the mentally ill could be treated more effectively and humanely in community clinics, led to their wholesale “deinstitutionalization.”

In 1955, there were 337 psychiatric beds per 100,000 people in the U.S. Today, there are 12 per 100,000.

Over the same period, the incarceration rate in U.S. jails and prisons has risen from about 150 per 100,000 to about 850.

Some have termed this process “transinstitutionalization,” as the mentally ill are effectively just being transferred from hospitals to prisons.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, about 15% of state prison inmates and 24% of county jail inmates meet the criteria for psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia. The corresponding figures for mania are 43% and 55%, respectively.

It seems we no longer treat psychotics, we simply jail them.

Psychiatric beds are at such a premium that patients present in the emergency room with a mental health crisis often languish in the ER for days, sometimes even weeks, awaiting placement. The scarcity of psychiatric beds also means patients are discharged earlier, in less stable condition.

Joel Braslow, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA, writes, “Hospitalizations became shorter and less frequent, as homelessness became an increasingly permanent and normalized fate.” And far too often, the homeless mentally ill refuse treatment.

Like Kevin, they cannot sense their own illness and harbor great suspicion for others. The voices in their heads become their only guides.

Even if they start treatment, they often quit prematurely. Of those who start anti-psychotic medications, 74% call a halt within 18 months.

Yet our system grants them the same right to refuse treatment as a person choosing whether or not to take their cholesterol medicine, a right granted in the name of respecting “autonomy.”

This is dangerous nonsense. Allowing a person to sleep under a bridge in freezing weather, because inner voices tell him to shun help, is not a sign of respect.

At what point did we decide death from hypothermia was a victory for human dignity? Are we now to celebrate screaming at space aliens on a street corner as a triumph of individual freedom?

It is time that we, as a society, admit our experiment with deinstitutionalization of the seriously mentally ill has proven a woeful failure.

Those whose mental disorders are uncontrolled and hazardous to themselves or others should be admitted to mental hospitals. If they will not accept help and they are living in an unsafe environment, they should be institutionalized.

We need mental health hospitals that are adequately sized and humanely operated to secure patients until their disease can be brought under control. We also need something akin to the criminal parole system to follow patients after they are discharged.

This is not to control their lives, but to ensure that they continue to get the ongoing care necessary for a chronic, debilitating and often dangerous illness.

Families should be involved when patients are institutionalized.

Too often in our current system, family members that are critical to patients’ success are excluded from treatment plans. Yet families are typically the first to know when patients quit their medications and begin having hallucinations again.

Caring for the seriously mentally ill must be approached communally and holistically, while still recognizing their dignity as individuals.

Building and staffing the mental health hospitals we need will be expensive, but prisons are expensive, too. We can build on the systems we already have—improve them, expand them.

Providing adequate mental health care will be a decades-long project, but one we must start now. Our homelessness crisis is but one very visible indicator of how wrong our current system is.

Kevin is better now. With years of herculean efforts by his family, he is taking medication regularly and it hasturned his disease around. He is back at home and looking for work.

He could have been helped much earlier, and avoided homelessness, a criminal record and a child born too soon to an unprepared father.

Treatment works. It can and does change lives.

Homelessness and criminality are not the inevitable fate of the mentally ill. We just need the will to change the flawed system we have created.